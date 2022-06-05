Furry companions steal the show at pet fest in Coimbatore

Persian cats at the 18th All India Breed Dog Show and the second International Cat Show organised by The Anaimalai’s Kennel Club and Coimbatore Cattery Club at Hindusthan College of Arts and Science grounds in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Smrithi U.M., an undergraduate student of a city college, walked into Hindusthan College Grounds on Sunday with her best buddies Remo, a one-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever and two Persian cats Race and Krishni. A proud owner of over 20 pets, she was overjoyed that her pets participated in the 17th and 18th All India All Breeds Championship Dog Show and the 2 nd International Cat Show. According to her, Race previously bagged the second place in the Huraira Cat Show.

K. Chellapandiyan and Keeri Madasaami, farmers hailing from Tirunelveli, came to the show with a Rampur Hound, three Kanni and two Chippiparai. “It costs ₹15,000 per month to take care of the dogs. Since the Indian dog breeds are getting endangered, we breed the dogs and sell them to other potential owners,” they said.

Prabakaran, a tattoo artist, came to the show with his first pet Smokiee, an Akita.

Jointly hosted by the Anaimalai’s Kennel Club and the Coimbatore Cattery Club, the show featured 10 breeds of cats and 35 breeds of dogs, both Indian and foreign.

A Bengal cat at the 18th All India Breed Dog Show and the second International Cat Show.. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

V.S. Ravi, president of the Anaimalai’s Kennel Club, said that the show held on Sunday was the first event after their affiliation with the United Kennel Club. “The motive of the show is to develop the breed standards and to identify the breeds of dogs and cats respectively. For the first time, the home grown pets were allowed to compete in the show,” he said.

Dog breeds included German Shepherd, Rottweiler, Akita, Beagle, Siberian Husky, Golden Retriever and major Indian breeds. Komal Dhanoa and Harish Patel judged the dogs based on their anatomy and breed standards.

Pradeep Bangalore and Anne Carrol judged the cats of various breeds, including Persian, Bengal, Maine Coon, Exotic shorthair, Traditional long hair and domestic breeds.

The winning dogs were awarded challenge certificates, best of breed certificates and trophies. The winning cats identified as best of the breed, best in show alter, best in show kitten and adult were also presented with trophies.