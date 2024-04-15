GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Freeze on TNAU affiliation for new agricultural colleges to continue for 2004-25 session

The State Government had, three years back, decided to stop affiliations in keeping with the demand-supply dynamics, in the interests of the graduating students

April 15, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has in its fold 28 affiliated colleges and 18 constituent colleges.  

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has in its fold 28 affiliated colleges and 18 constituent colleges.   | Photo Credit: File photo

The policy of the State government to freeze further affiliations for agricultural colleges through Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, will continue for the 2024-25 session.

The State Government had, three years back, decided to stop affiliations in keeping with the demand-supply dynamics, in the interests of the graduating students.

“The State Government had taken a policy decision not to affiliate new agricultural colleges three years back, and it will hold good for the 2024-25 session,” Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said.

The TNAU has in its fold 28 affiliated colleges and 18 constituent colleges. The latest constituent colleges to be added are the ones at Paiyur in Krishnagiri district, Chettinad in Sivaganga district, Keezh Velur in Nagapattinam district, and in Karur district.

As for the deemed-to-be universities offering programmes in agriculture and related disciplines, the norms have been tightened by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), according to TNAU sources.

The TNAU had, in recent years, been raising apprehensions over the quality of the programmes being offered by private deemed-to-be universities, particularly due to non-conformity to the infrastructure requirements.

The ICAR had, during 2016, formulated Minimum Standards for Higher Community Science Agricultural Education for the disciplines of Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Biotechnology, Home Sciences, Horticulture, Dairy Technology, Food Technology, Fisheries, Forestry and Sericulture.

Yet, the deemed-to-be universities managed to offer the programme with the approval of UGC.

According to TNAU sources, the ICAR is the prime authority to endorse the course content factoring in the research infrastructure for institutions offering B.Sc. Agriculture programme in all institutions, including deemed-to-be universities.

The ICAR purview over agricultural colleges is akin to the monitoring of engineering colleges by All India Council for Technical Education, senior professors point out.

Fellowship assistance for PG, Ph.D. students makes TNAU most-preferred varsity for ICAR quota seats

Restrictions have now been imposed on the extent of intake for the deemed-to-be universities that had been offering the programme without the requisite extent of agricultural land for field trials, and without adequate faculty with research outlook, TNAU sources said.

Related Topics

higher education / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.