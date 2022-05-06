Coimbatore

Free master health check-up for COVID-19 frontline workers held in Coimbatore

Collector G.S. Sameeran (left) and director of AGS Healthcare Clinic Adityan Guhan during the inauguration of a free master health check-up for COVID-19 frontline workers in the city on Friday.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Friday inaugurated a free master health check-up drive for COVID-19 frontline workers organised by a private clinic here.

A release said that AGS Healthcare organised the health check-up on its premises in Saibaba Colony to mark its first anniversary. Frontline workers, including conservancy workers and mediapersons, participated and underwent tests for diabetes and hypertension, a press release said.

The clinic's director Adityan Guhan and Janani Adityan, Director, The Thol and cosmetologist, said that the drive is to create awareness on annual check-up as nearly 80% of adults in the age group of 35-45 years tend to develop diabetes and hypertension post-COVID-19 and around 10% among them are vulnerable to sudden heart attacks and strokes.

In a master health check-up drive held in April in the city, 180 out of the 300 patients were diagnosed with either diabetes or hypertension and 120 of them were adults in the 35-45 age group, he said in the press release.


