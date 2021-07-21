Free examination writing centre

Students who want to write online entrance, college or school examinations can make use of a facility to be inaugurated by Rotary Club of Coimbatore West.

The centre, located at 15, Kalidas Road in Ramnagar, has wired data connection, fans, lights, and power back up. It can accommodate seven to eight students at any given time. The students can pay a minimum charge to use it and the facility will be available free of cost to the needy. It will be inaugurated on Saturday (July 24).

P.P. Subramanian, the Chief Consulting Engineer of PP Associates, said the company has set up a board room on the same premises to be given on rental basis. It has smart board and can be used for meetings, conference calls, etc.