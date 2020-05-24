Coimbatore

Free electricity scheme for farmers to continue: Minister

‘Govt. has raised its concerns over Electricity (Amendment) Bill’

Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani has said that free electricity scheme for farmers would continue and would not be stopped at any cost.

Mr. Thangamani, talking to presspersons after inaugurating the office of Executive Engineer of Tangedco in Pallipalayam division here said, “false reports are making rounds that meters were fixed for new power connections provided for farmers in Cuddalore. The Chief Minister has also asked for clarification on this. Meters are fixed for tatkal connections alone to know the utilisation.”

He said the Chief Minister has now directed not to place meters for tatkal connections as well.

Also, farmers who need additional horse power can avail it by paying ₹20,000 per hp based on availability of load on transformers present near the farmlands, he added.

Mr. Thangamani said that the State government has also raised its concerns about Electricity (Amendment) Bill and the Chief Minister has also written to Prime Minister in this regard.

On Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj’s allegations that there has been irregularities in COVID-19 measures in Namakkal, Mr.Thangamani brushed away these allegations and said, “public representatives and government officials have been meeting public and attending to their concerns for the past two months as part of COVID-19 preventive efforts and Namakkal MP was not seen in any of the preventive efforts here.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 11:09:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/free-electricity-scheme-for-farmers-to-continue-minister/article31666029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY