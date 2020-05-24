Free electricity scheme for farmers to continue: Minister

Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani has said that free electricity scheme for farmers would continue and would not be stopped at any cost.

Mr. Thangamani, talking to presspersons after inaugurating the office of Executive Engineer of Tangedco in Pallipalayam division here said, “false reports are making rounds that meters were fixed for new power connections provided for farmers in Cuddalore. The Chief Minister has also asked for clarification on this. Meters are fixed for tatkal connections alone to know the utilisation.”

He said the Chief Minister has now directed not to place meters for tatkal connections as well.

Also, farmers who need additional horse power can avail it by paying ₹20,000 per hp based on availability of load on transformers present near the farmlands, he added.

Mr. Thangamani said that the State government has also raised its concerns about Electricity (Amendment) Bill and the Chief Minister has also written to Prime Minister in this regard.

On Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj’s allegations that there has been irregularities in COVID-19 measures in Namakkal, Mr.Thangamani brushed away these allegations and said, “public representatives and government officials have been meeting public and attending to their concerns for the past two months as part of COVID-19 preventive efforts and Namakkal MP was not seen in any of the preventive efforts here.”