Free bus services arranged for recovered patients

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Regional Transport Office – Coimbatore Central arranged bus services free of cost for asymptomatic patients who were discharged after recovery from the COVID-19 care centre (CCC) in CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex on Tuesday.

Regional Transport Officer J.K. Baskaran said that two private buses were arranged in collaboration with Coimbatore Private Bus Owners Association.

On Tuesday, the buses picked up 37 passengers at around 10 a.m. from the CCC and headed for the Gandhipuram Town Bus Terminus. One bus travelled via Vilankurichi and Ganapathy and the second via Singanallur and Ukkadam, he said. “They can deboard the bus anywhere along the route,” Mr. Baskaran said.

All passengers were asked to wear masks inside the bus during the journey and were made to sit as per physical distancing norms. The buses would be completely disinfected after completing the trip as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures, he noted.

The bus services would be available every day from the CCC at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex till the lockdown restrictions are relaxed and additional buses would be operated as per the requirement, according to Mr. Baskaran.