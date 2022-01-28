Fourth accused held in vandalism case

The Ramanathapuram police on Friday arrested one more person in connection with the vandalising of the statue of St. Sebastian at the Holy Trinity Cathedral here.

The police said Marudhachalamurthy (21), a Hindu Munnani functionary from Sungam, was the fourth person to be arrested in this case. The vandalism occurred on Sunday night, following which the police arrested Madankumar (23) from Vellalore and a 16-year-old boy from Ramanathapuram, who were allegedly supporters of Hindu Munnani, on Wednesday. Deepak alias Vivek (25), another functionary of the organisation, was arrested on Thursday.

Man held for raping minor

The Dharapuram All Women Police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old man on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly her relative, near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district. According to the police, the man raped the Class X student in July 2021 at her residence in the absence of her parents. During a medical check-up earlier in the week, she was found to be seven months pregnant.

Based on a complaint from her mother, the police booked the accused under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.