GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four shops engulfed in major fire at Salem

Fire-fighters said the blaze began at a shop selling wooden furniture in Shevapet and then spread to three other shops; it took three hours to put out the flames

April 10, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
It took fire-fighters three hours to put out the blaze that began at a shop selling wooden items in Shevapet in Salem on April 10, 2024

It took fire-fighters three hours to put out the blaze that began at a shop selling wooden items in Shevapet in Salem on April 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

A fire broke out at a shop involved in making and selling wooden furniture in Shevapet in Salem, early on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel said the fire broke out at around 1.30 a.m. and a fire-fighting vehicle from Shevapet rushed to the spot. Since the fire could not be brought under control, another fire engine from Suramangalam was also deployed. The fire spread to three nearby shops, all selling tiles and wooden items.

After three hours, the fire was brought under control. Officials said wooden furniture and items were damaged in the fire; the extent of damage is being assessed. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

The Shevapet police have registered a case and are investigating.

Related Topics

Salem / fire / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.