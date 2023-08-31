HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four laning works on three roads in Hosur begin

August 31, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K.M. Sarayu at the ground breaking ceremony of four laning works in Hosur.

Collector K.M. Sarayu at the ground breaking ceremony of four laning works in Hosur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Four laning works of critical two-lane roads began in Hosur under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme. Road works at ₹186 crore are being undertaken in Mathigiri and Poonapalli as part of the infrastructure development of the block.

According to the administration, Hosur, Thally, Kelamangalam and Denkanikotti are among the attractive destinations for investments. In its wake, under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Scheme, two-lane roads are proposed to be converted to four-lane roads that will provide the link to the upcoming Bengaluru-Chennai six-lane road.

The works include four landing of inner ring road from ESI hospital to Shishya school upto 4.850 km. The works involve road development, construction of storm water drain and parapet walls, and widening of culverts at a cumulative cost of ₹42 crore.

The works at a length of 8.10 km from Poonapalli to Velankanni school on Hosur – Thally road are being taken up at ₹66 crore. This project included storm water drains, construction of culverts among other works. The four laning in Mathigiri from Mathigiri junction to TVS industries for 11.280 km costs ₹78 crore.

The works are in tune with the inflow of investments to Hosur by way of large industries setting units here, according to Collector K.M. Sarayu, who inaugurated the works with a ground-breaking ceremony.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.