Four killed, 12 injured in road accident in Tiruppur district

Four persons were killed in an accident near Koduvai in Tiruppur district when a car collided with a private bus on Thursday evening.

According to the police, the accident took place at Kakkapallam, near Koduvai, when a car heading towards Tiruppur from Dharapuram lost its control because of overspeed, crashed on the median and collided with a private bus moving in the opposite side towards Palani.

In the impact of the collision, the bus fell into the ditch adjacent to the road. Out of six who travelled in the car, three died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Veerakumar (27), Sajith (36) and Murugesan (35). Another traveller, Vethiselvam (35) died in hospital. Along with 10 bus passengers, two persons of the car Kishore and Mahesh were admitted in Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital.

The Uthiyur police registered a case and are investigating.