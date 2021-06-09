Four held for smuggling liquor in Salem

Police arrested four persons and seized liquor bottles worth ₹ 3.72 lakh from two vehicles here on Wednesday.

The seizure was made during a vehicle check at Karuppur toll gate when the police intercepted a car from Karnataka and found the liquor bottles. The arrested were Ramesh of Nagercoil and Muthuvel of Kanyakumari. They told the police that the bottles were being taken to Nagercoil for sale. In another incident, the police arrested Maneeswaran and Sarbudeen of Ramanathapuram while transporting the liquor bottles to their native place for sale. Both the incidents took place in the early morning and the vehicles and liquor bottles were taken to the police station.

Police said that in the past three days at the check post, liquor worth ₹ 10 lakh were seized that were transported illegally from Karnataka where liquor shops were reopened.