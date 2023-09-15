Four grievously injured in compressor explosion in Hosur

September 15, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HOSUR

Four persons were grievously injured in an explosion of a compressor at puncture repair shop in Bagalur on Friday.

The puncture repair shop outside the Government Girls Higher Secondary School was owned by Latheef, a differently-abled person.

On Friday morning, two drivers Muthu and Lingappa from Karnataka drove in their trucks for testing the air in the vehicle tyres.

According to the police, there was a sudden explosion in the compressor severely injuring Latheef, his employee Murugan, Muthu, and Lingappa. All four were admitted to Hosur government hospital, before Lingappa and Muthu were shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. Bagalur police are inquiring into the incident.