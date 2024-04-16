GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Four get life imprisonment in Palladam murder case

April 16, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur Principal District and Sessions Court, on Monday, sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for murdering four members of a family at Kallakinaru village near Palladam last September.

The Palladam police had arrested C. Chellamuthu (24) of Manapparai in Tiruchi, P. Iyyappan (52) of Tirunelveli, his sons Kutty (27), Venkatesh (29) and Vishal (22) of Uthamapalayam, for murdering Mohanraj (49), his mother Pushpavathi (67), and relatives Senthilkumar and Rathinammal (58). The four victims had questioned the accused for consuming liquor on the their land.

Of the accused, barring Venkatesh who was given a three-year sentence for harbouring the criminals, the rest were sentenced to life by the Principal District Court Judge, Swarnam J. Natrajan.

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000 on Venkatesh, and ₹ 1,000 each on the four other accused.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.