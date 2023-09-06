Bodies of four murder victims of a family handed over to relatives

September 06, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The bodies of four members of a family, who were murdered in Kallakinaru village near Palladam in Tiruppur district, were handed over to their relatives on Tuesday for conducting the last rites.

The bodies were handed over shortly after villagers and members of the BJP staged a protest for the second day in a row, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. Three men, who were confronted for consuming liquor in a plot belonging to one of the victims, had hacked the four members of the family to death on Sunday.

Following assurances of action from the police, the protesters allowed the bodies of Senthilkumar, 47; Mohanraj, 49; the latter’s mother, Pushpavathi, 67; and aunt Rathinambal, 58, to be transported to Kallakinaru village.

Only one of the three accused, Chellamuthu, 24, has been arrested. Five special police teams are on the lookout for the main accused, Venkatesan, 27, in Tirunelveli district and his accomplice, Vishal, 20, of Uthamapalayam in Theni district.

Police sources said Chellamuthu who had fractured his right leg while attempting to flee was remanded in judicial custody.

Later in the day, Tiruppur Collector T. Christuraj handed over cheques for a total of ₹8 lakh as solatium to the kin of the victims.