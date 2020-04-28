Four COVID-19 patients discharged from Salem GH

Four patients, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here, were discharged on Tuesday.

The patients, a 20-year-old youth from Mettur, a 45-year-old woman and two women aged 25 from different parts of Salem city were discharged after their results turned negative in the last two tests.

The doctors said that the patients were contacts of previous cases reported here.

R.Balajinathan, Dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, P.V.Dhanapal, Medical Superintendent, Dr.Rani, Resident Medical Offficer, Suresh Kanna, Head, General Medicine, and J.Nirmalson, Deputy Director of Health Services cheered the patients on their recovery.

Dr.Balajinathan said that till date, 20 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the Hospital and there were 11 patients from Salem, four from Namakkal and a patient from Dharmapuri undergoing treatment at the Hospital.