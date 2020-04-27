Coimbatore

Four booked for selling liquor

Tiruppur North police have booked four persons, including two private television channel journalists, on charges of selling liquor at a higher price amid COVID-19 lockdown on Sunday. While police arrested V. Manimuthu (46) and R. Manikandan (39), journalists Farooq and Nowshath are absconding. Manikandan had purchased 106 bottles of liquor from Farooq and Nowshath for ₹ 21,200, and Manimuthu had purchased 48 bottles from Manikandan for ₹ 12,000, police said.

