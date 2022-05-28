Four arrested for burglary in Erode

Gold jewellery, silver items and cash that were recovered by the police in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Four persons who allegedly broke into a house in Erode and stole 67 sovereign gold jewellery, ₹3 lakh cash and silver items were arrested and the stolen goods were recovered by the police here on Saturday.

Vishnu Deepak (44) of Thangavel Street on Perundurai Road works in a private hospital in the city and his father, a dermatologist, runs a clinic.

Vishnu Deepak and his family left for Virudhachalam and returned on Friday morning to find the front door’s lock broken and valuables missing. Based on a complaint, a case was registered by the police.

A team led by Town DSP Ananda Kumar began inquiries. The team zeroed in on Vasanthakumar (24), who works at the clinic, and his three friends — Arunkumar (24), Praveen Kumar (26) and Prithiviraj (23) from Coimbatore.

The police said that the four persons burgled the house when the doctor’s family was away. The police arrested the four and recovered jewellery and cash from them.