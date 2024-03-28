Former official sentenced for corruption in Coimbatore

March 28, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court in Coimbatore for trial of cases under Prevention of Corruption Act on Thursday sentenced a 78-year-old former Regional Director for Municipal Administration, Salem, A. Ganesan and his wife Kanimozhi (77) to one year rigorous imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case registered during 2003 by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

The accused had acquired assets and pecuniary resources to the extent of ₹53,06,699 (129.5%) in his name, in the name of his wife and family members which were disproportionate to the known sources of his income, from January 1, 1993 to December 12, 2003. The accused could not account for the amount satisfactorily. The then DSP, C. Vivekanandan (now SP retired), had registered a case.

The Special Judge S. Mohana Ramya also imposed fine of ₹5,000 on each accused.

10 injured in accident

COIMBATORE Ten persons sustained grievous injuries when the omni bus they were travelling in fell on its side in the early hours of Thursday at Anna Nagar near Palladam along Coimbatore-Tiruchi Highway.

The bus was heading towards Madurai from Cannanore when the driver, Muruganantham (36), lost control reportedly after hitting barricades. The injured passengers were rescued by personnel of Police and Fire and Rescue Service departments, and admitted to the Palladam Government Hospital.

The traffic along the road was restored after the bus was cleared from the spot.

Woman loses ₹4.63 lakh in online job scam

COIMBATORE A woman belonging to Vadavalli was reportedly duped of ₹4.63 lakh in an online job scam.

Preethi (34) had lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police stating she was deceived into making payments over a period of time by the online firm with assurance of high returns, but the company had gone incommunicado.