Forest rangers undergo training at MTR

Five women are part of 17 trainee forest rangers who are undergoing training at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).
The trainee rangers are among more than 150 forest rangers who were recruited through the TNPSC exams.
K.K. Kaushal, Field Director of MTR, said that the training for the trainees has been organised at both the core and buffer zones of the reserve. They will receive orientation about forest management policies, wildlife-related crime and protection, said Mr. Kaushal.
After the completion of the training course, they would be sent to different national forest service training institutes for another two years of learning.
Mr. Kaushal spoke to the trainees and imparted to them the importance of being committed to their jobs and getting a thorough knowledge about the environment and related issues.
