April 18, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Salem

A forest fire broke out at Ladies Seat in Yercaud on Wednesday.

Fire began emanating from the forest near the Ladies Seat locality in Yercaud on Wednesday. Tourists were asked to leave the area immediately, and fire and rescue service department rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after a two-hour operation. The fire had spread to two acres, destroying bushes and small trees.