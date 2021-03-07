Forest Dept.’s wireless sets to be used in hilly areas

The Forest Department’s wireless sets will be used in all the 16 polling stations in Bhavani Sagar Assembly constituency that has no mobile connectivity to pass on the polling percentage to the returning officer during polling on April 6.

Of the total 2,215 polling booths located at 926 locations in all the eight constituencies in the district, 16 booths in Bhavanisagar and 20 in Athiyur are located in remote hilly areas and have no mobile connectivity. Since polling percentage on the poll day needs to be informed to the election officials, a meeting was held recently in which it was decided to utilise the service of the wireless sets of the Forest Department for passing the details.

District Revenue Officer P. Murugesan inspected the booths at Kalithimbam, Bejalatti, Kottadai and Gethesal where mobile connectivity is not available. He inspected the arrangements for the conduct of polling and told officials to use wireless sets to pass on polling data once an hour to the officials.