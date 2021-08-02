Forest dept. to consider rehabilitating captive elephants

The Forest Department will consider rehabilitating Shankar, a wild elephant captured and made a captive elephant at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp.

Following the release of Rivaldo in MTR on Monday, Shekhar Kumar Niraj, Chief Wildlife Warden, told reporters the department was open to the idea of analysing whether captive elephants, such as Shankar, could be rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

“In Bandipur, they say they have rehabilitated an elephant that was kept captive in the camp for a very long time. We will look at Shankar’s parameters like what we did for Rivaldo, and explore the possibility (of release),” said Mr. Niraj.

“We are looking at a sustainable model of management, and also the right of the wild animal to be in the wild. Each case is a unique case, and it’s important to note here that we are open to the idea with Shankar,” said Ms. Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary (Environment and Forests), State of Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Niraj also added that decisions to capture animals in the future would be taken purely on scientific observations, data and context. “We can assure you that this team will be extremely meticulous, and decisions will be made on a scientific basis and keeping in mind the welfare of the animal as well as people,” said Ms. Sahu.