Forest Dept. staff create fire line, fill water troughs

In view of the dry spell ahead, the Forest Department has started filling water in troughs in seven forest ranges in Coimbatore Forest Division. The department has stepped up steps to prevent wildfire by creating fire lines.

Officials said that special teams were formed in each forest range to take care of the water filling activity in troughs. There are 63 troughs in the seven forest ranges that supplement the water sources for animals and birds.

The special teams have been tasked to monitor the water level in troughs and replenish them.

“They will check the quality of water in troughs as elephant calves and other young ones often step into shallow areas of the tanks to cool themselves, leaving dirt in the water”, said an official.

Of the 63 troughs, around 10 have solar-powered motors attached to them.

Making of fire line, a line made by charring dry leaves, grass along forest boundaries to prevent fire spreading to forest, was under way in some of the forest ranges of the division.

Meanwhile, trekking will not be allowed in the forest division as per the Statewide directive which bans the activity between February 15 and April 15 every year. The ban came into effect after the tragic forestfire at Kurangani hill in Theni in 2018.