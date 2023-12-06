HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest Dept., police in Coimbatore conduct joint drive against country-made explosives following elephant death

December 06, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas
A special drive for country-made bombs being conducted by the Forest Department along with the police in Periyanaickenpalayam forest range on Wednesday.

A special drive for country-made bombs being conducted by the Forest Department along with the police in Periyanaickenpalayam forest range on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The Forest Department and the Coimbatore District Police are conducting a joint drive against country-made bombs in villages bordering forests, after a crude explosive claimed the life of a male elephant, a few days ago.

A tusker aged about nine was found dead with its lip bone fractured, one of the molars broken and an injury on its palate within the compound of the Central Training College of the Central Reserve Police Force at Kurudampalayam on Sunday.

ALSO READ
T.N. Forest Department conducts drive against country-made bombs in Coimbatore

As the post-mortem findings suggested that the multiple injuries in the elephant’s mouth could have been caused by a country-made bomb, joint inspections were carried out in forest areas of Nayackenpalayam beat falling under the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range on Tuesday.

Forest staff led by Periyanaickenpalayam forest range officer M. Saravanan and policemen from the Periyanaickenpalayam station headed by a sub-inspector conducted the drive against country-made bombs, locally known as ‘avittukai’, which poachers use to hunt wild animals for meat.

ALSO READ
Forest Department, police to conduct joint drive against country-made bombs in Coimbatore district

Valavan, a Kanni breed sniffer dog of the Forest Department that is trained to detect explosive materials, was used for the drive, said District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj.

The search team also covered places, namely Amman Nagar, Bharathi Nagar and Thandu Perumal Kovil downhill, which lie close to the forest. The drive continued on Wednesday, covering places, including Nayackenpalayam Pirivu and Kattanjimalai.

According to the Forest Department, no suspicious materials were found during the drive on Tuesday and Wednesday. The exercise will continue on Thursday.

ALSO READ
Electrocution major cause of elephant deaths in Tamil Nadu

Forest Department staff suspect that the elephant, with the injured mouth, could have come to the jurisdiction of the Coimbatore Forest Division from the Kerala side. As per the forest veterinarian’s opinion, the elephant could have suffered the injuries two to three weeks before its death.

“There have been zero cases of wild animals like wild boar or deer being hunted for meat using avittukai in the Coimbatore side in the recent past. If the use of the crude explosive was rampant, we would have come across at least a few cases involving animals other than elephants. We suspect that the tusker could have come from the Kerala side after suffering the injuries,” said an official.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.