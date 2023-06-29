Forest Department, police to conduct joint drive against country-made bombs in Coimbatore district

June 29, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

The Forest Department and the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police will conduct joint drive against country-made bombs, locally called as Avittukai, that poachers use to hunt wild animals. In March this year, a female elephant that was found in an ailing condition at Karamadai forest range limits died of injuries caused by the explosion of a country-made bomb in its mouth. Though the Department carried out special drive against the crude explosive in villages bordering the forests following the elephant’s death, the preventive measures did not continue. “Usage of avittukai is rampant in villages bordering forests in places such as Sirumugai, Mettupalayam and Karamadai. Villagers often tell our volunteers that they hear explosions at night. But no animal will be seen at the places in the morning. The issue comes to the attention of authorities only when large mammals such as elephant, gaur and cow suffer injuries,” said N. Sadiq Ali of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust. District Forest Officer (DFO) N. Jayaraj said the Department is preparing to carry out joint drive along with the police to curb the use of country-made bombs in Coimbatore Forest Division limits. The Department is also preparing notices to create awareness among the public on ill-effects and illegality of using crude explosives.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said the police will support the Forest Department in the drive against crude explosives. “Already the police have arrested a few persons who were found in possession of such explosives,” he said.

To prevent and detect wildlife crimes, the Coimbatore Forest Division has two sniffer dogs, Valavan and Bhairavan, that are also trained to trace explosives like the country-made bomb.

K. Kalidasan of environmental organisation Osai wanted the Forest Department to create a bond with villagers to receive intelligence inputs on the circulation and use of country-made bombs. “Some villages were already identified as notorious for the use of avittukai. The Department should earn the goodwill of people in such places by creating livelihood opportunities for them,” he said. Mr. Ali added the Forest Department should organise programmes through which people can surrender their illegal weapons as done in Hosur where over 100 country-made rifles were surrendered in 2022.

According to the DFO, a programme for the surrendering of illegal weapons is on the cards and special drives are planned to put an end to illegal electric fencing in Coimbatore Forest Division.