Forest Dept. must begin culling wild boars: BJP

December 16, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Urging the State government to revoke the orders to cull wild boars, Bharatiya Janata Party members staged a protest near the Indian Red Cross Society in Gandhipuram here on Friday.

BJP Kisan Morcha State president G.K. Nagaraj, who led the demonstration, claimed, “Last month, we spoke to Conservator of Forests Srinivas Reddy, who assured us of action. Kerala started culling the wild boars recently, but Tamil Nadu is yet to take measures.”

The wild boar menace in non-forest areas, especially cultivable lands in Thondamuthur, had increased significantly recently, affecting over 100 farmers and destroying nearly four lakh acres.

“The Centre cannot declare wild boars as vermins because even the public may start killing them, even in places where they are scarce. But the State can spot areas where these animals are dense and cull them,” he said. The dead animals can be fed to leopards or tigers caught by the Department, he said.

Mr. Nagaraj said the party members and farmers would submit a representation to the District Forest Officer on Saturday in this regard.