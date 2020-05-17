Coimbatore

Forest dept. continues to monitor injured elephant

The Forest Department continues to monitor a male elephant that was found unwell last week within the limits of Mettupalayam forest range.

The elephant with a swollen leg was given medicines, antibiotics and other supplements in fruits as direct treatment was not possible.

The tusker, aged around 40, was found struggling to move in a forest area at Nellithurai near Kallar last week.

Forest veterinary officer Sugumar observed the elephant and recommended combinations of drugs which were given to the animal after stuffing them inside water melon and jackfruit. “According to the forest veterinary officer, the animal was expected to recover from the swelling after a few weeks. The veterinarian will conduct a review this week to check the improvement of treatment,” said S. Selvaraj, forest range officer of Mettupalayam range.

The officer said that the elephant was taking natural forest fodder.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 11:38:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/forest-dept-continues-to-monitor-injured-elephant/article31609431.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY