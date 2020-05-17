Forest dept. continues to monitor injured elephant

The Forest Department continues to monitor a male elephant that was found unwell last week within the limits of Mettupalayam forest range.

The elephant with a swollen leg was given medicines, antibiotics and other supplements in fruits as direct treatment was not possible.

The tusker, aged around 40, was found struggling to move in a forest area at Nellithurai near Kallar last week.

Forest veterinary officer Sugumar observed the elephant and recommended combinations of drugs which were given to the animal after stuffing them inside water melon and jackfruit. “According to the forest veterinary officer, the animal was expected to recover from the swelling after a few weeks. The veterinarian will conduct a review this week to check the improvement of treatment,” said S. Selvaraj, forest range officer of Mettupalayam range.

The officer said that the elephant was taking natural forest fodder.