Forest Department forms patrol teams prevent human-animal conflicts in Coimbatore district

The Forest Department has formed three boundary night patrolling teams to prevent human-animal conflicts and fatalities.

The squads comprise personnel from the anti-depredation squads and elephant trackers.

The teams will patrol the forest boundaries in Thombilipalayam, Mullangadu, Narasipuram, Marudhamalai, Varapalayam, Perianaickenpalayam, Velliangadu, Samayapuram, Mettuppalayam depot and Ammanpudur near Sirumugai. The teams will track elephant movement from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. and chase the elephants that stray out of forest.

The personnel will focus on conflict mitigation, illegal electric fencing and snares set up by poachers, forest officials said.

