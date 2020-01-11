FoP officer-bearer accused of defrauding woman

A woman from Masakalipalayam on Friday petitioned City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan accusing an office-bearer of the Friends of Police (FoP), who is also into real estate business, of cheating her of ₹ 4.35 lakh.

The petition filed by J. Dhanalakshmi said the FoP office-bearer assured her of arranging a 2,490-sq.ft. plot with an initial payment of ₹ 10,000 for agreement and monthly instalments of ₹ 2,500. The woman claimed that she paid ₹ 1.35 lakh from 2013. She said the realtor contacted her in November 2018 and said that the site he initially assured to give was yet to get due approvals and hence another site would be arranged after paying an additional sum of ₹ 3 lakh.

The woman claimed that she got a bank loan and paid ₹ 2.75 lakh as cheque and ₹ 25,000 in cash.

However, the realtor failed to arrange registration of the title deed, following which the woman and her husband enquired about the realtor’s office and the plot.

The woman alleged that she could not find the office in the address given in the receipt she had received for paying instalments. She alleged that she visited the place where the realtor assured her of arranging alternative site and found that it was already sold.

Her husband R. Jagadeeswaran alleged that an employee of the realtor threatened them when they questioned him about the alleged cheating. He added that the realtor also threatened them, claiming that he knew police officers of higher ranks including the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu.

The FoP office bearer-cum realtor, however, denied the charges levelled against him.