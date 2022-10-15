Food waste turns biofuel for preparing noon meal in Coimbatore school

Students of the Government High School in Gandhinagar, here, turn food waste to bio-gas to prepare noon meal.

The school inaugurated the bio-gas kit, which was set up by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Town for ₹30,000 on September 30.

"There are 400 students between Classes VI-X here, of which 250 avail of the noon meal scheme. After examination and puja holidays, we began the process early this week," said K. Vijayalakshmi, headmistress.

"We first add cow dung into the 1000-litre tank and let it set for a week. After that, we add leftover food and vegetable scrappings. The next day, this generates methane that is accumulated in a large sealed leather bag. This gas is used as fuel in stoves to prepare noon meal. Since this is a preliminary kit, the fuel lasts for an hour a day," she said.

"The student parliament ministers for safety, food and environment, along with the faculty, monitor waste disposal and operation of the kit," she added.