Food Safety teams seize 2.5 tonnes of artificially-ripened mangoes in Tiruppur

April 30, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Food Safety Department officials examining artificially-ripened mangoes at a godown in Tiruppur on Tuesday.

Food Safety Department officials examining artificially-ripened mangoes at a godown in Tiruppur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

In a surprise operation, officials of the Food Safety Department inspected fruit godowns and retail outlets and seized 2.5 tonnes of artificially-ripened and rotten mangoes, and other fruits, on Tuesday.

Inspection of three godowns led to seizure of 1.2 tonnes of artificially-ripened mangoes. The rest encompassed rotten mangoes, and overripe grapes, oranges, and other fruits unfit for consumption.

The department estimated the value of the seized fruits at about ₹ 3 lakh.

Supervised by B. Vijayalalithambigai, Designated Officer for Food Safety and Drug Administration, three teams of Food Safety officials carried out inspections at Daily Market, KSC School Road, Arisikadai Veedhi, Velliankadu and Palagodown Veedhi.

Cautioning the public against purchasing artificially-ripened mangoes, saying it will lead to health complications, Dr. Vijayalalikthambigai said such fruits would usually be completely yellow on the exterior, but the inner portion will not be ripe. Consumption of such fruits will lead to skin allergy, diarrhoea and vomiting.

These fruits, ripened directly with calcium carbide acetylene, will not be juicy and be bereft of taste or aroma, she explained.

The department issued notices to the godowns and shops warning them against indulging in such a practice in future.

The department officials also instructed workers in fresh fruit juice joints to wash the fruits and mixer grinders well before juice extraction.

Use of rotten fruits for juice extraction will invite stringent action, she said.

