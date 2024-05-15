Food safety officials seize 86 kg of artificially-ripened mangoes

Food Safety officials, in multiple raids across mango godowns in Krishnagiri district, seized and destroyed 86 kg of mangoes that were ripened artificially.

The mangoes, seized from across 12 godowns in the district, were found to have been artificially ripened using calcium carbide stones and other chemical ripeners. The mangoes were seized and destroyed, said Food Safety Officer J. Venkatesan.

The administration warned of further action against mango traders for indulging in artificial ripening of fruits.