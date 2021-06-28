Folk artistes seek financial assistance

All Types of Folk Artistes’ Association here petitioned the administration seeking COVID-19 relief for loss of livelihood during the second wave of the pandemic. The artistes, including those playing instruments also.

The lockdown that lasted for over a month and the restrictions preceding the second wave had hit the performing artistes, according to the association. Temples were barred from holding festivities, and weddings were restricted to low-key affairs forcing them to go into joblessness state, according to the association. The association demanded that the State government provide the families relief and financial support.

The association stated that there were over 5,000 families dependent on this vocation.

The artistes, dressed in costumes, and association of musicians eking out livelihood through weddings and temple festivals arrived at the Collectorate and petitioned the administration.