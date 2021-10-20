Folk artistes roped in to create awareness on ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme in districts

Erode Collector announces logo contest in connection with the scheme

A 15-day awareness campaign on ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme, which is aimed at filling the gaps in learning among students of Classes I to VIII owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education, was launched in the districts here on Wednesday.

Under the initiative, launched by the Department of School Education on October 18, volunteers will engage with students one hour every day in spaces that will be identified in the locality.

In Erode, members of three cultural troupes --Adirvu, Sembaruthi and Tamilalayam-- have been roped in to disseminate information on the scheme to the people across the district. District Collector H. Krishnanunni flagged off the campaign at the Collectorate and the troupe members would be touring the district for 15 days.

Mr. Krishnanunni said that volunteers would take classes for one to one-and-a-half hours a day, preferably between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for government school students, and the classes will be based on the syllabus.

He said that of the 38 districts in the State, the State government is implementing the scheme in 12 districts, including Erode district, in the first phase. Volunteers and NGOs interested in taking part in the initiative can register themselves on the portal (https://illamthedikalvi.

tnschools.gov.in), he added. Volunteers who have passed Class XII can take classes for students of Classes I to V, while any degree holders can take classes for students of Classes VI to VIII.

Later, at a meeting held with officials at the Collectorate, the Collector announced a logo contest in connection with the scheme. He said that to reach out to the people, a logo with tag line should be created with the participation of the people. School and college students, teachers, public, retired staff and any individuals can participate in the contest. There is no age limit for participation and the best logo with tag line will be awarded a cash prize of ₹ 25,000 and a certificate. Entries should be emailed to illamthedikalvi@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on October 24, he added.

Special Correspondent from Krishnagiri adds:

In Krishnagiri, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy launched the awareness campaign on ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme .

The administration has roped in folk artistes to spread the message of the scheme, which in turn will push the local bodies as stakeholders in assisting the scheme to work.

The initiative will be supervised by the school headmasters/headmistresses, and school management committees.