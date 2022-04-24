Flyovers to be inaugurated in Coimbatore shortly

The State Highways Department plans to throw open for vehicle use soon two flyovers in the city.

An official of the Department said the Trichy Road flyover and the one at Koundampalayam would be opened shortly. The construction works were almost over for both and only minor works were going on.

The ₹250-crore project on Trichy Road is for a 3.1-km from near the Highways Office to Stock Exchange building. Works commenced in March 2019. In the case of Koundampalayam, the four-lane flyover is for one km and has been constructed at ₹66 crore. Works for this project also started in 2019.