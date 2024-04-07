GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flying squad seizes 10 kg of gold ornaments in Namakkal

April 07, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Flying squad officials seized 10.78 kg of gold and 29.93 kg of silver ornaments worth ₹ 7.86 crore in Namakkal on Sunday.

The flying squad, led by assistant engineer Srinivasan, was engaged in a vehicle check near the Mallur checkpost on the Salem-Namakkal National Highway. They intercepted a van and found gold and silver ornaments in the vehicle. The persons who were in the van claimed that the ornaments were being transported from Salem to jewellery shops in Madurai and Coimbatore and showed the documents. But the documents produced by them were found to be insufficient for all the gold and silver jewels, and hence, the officials seized the ornaments. The officials handed over the gold and silver ornaments to Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) Muthuramalingam of Rasipuram Assembly Constituency. The officials also informed the Income Tax Department regarding the seizure.

