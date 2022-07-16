Flood alert sounded to people living near River Cauvery in Erode district

S P Saravanan July 16, 2022 16:11 IST

People have been asked not to take selfie from bridges across the river while fishermen have been cautioned as water flow will increase by evening.

Revenue officials use tom-tom issue flood alerts to people living along the banks of River Cauvery at Karungalpalayam in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Currently, 50,000 cusecs of surplus water is being discharged from Mettur dam into the river. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

With 50,000 cusecs of surplus water being discharged from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery, the Erode district administration has issued a flood alert to people living near the river banks and in low-lying areas, on Saturday. The river from Salem district enters Erode district at Nerinjipettai and flows through Ammapettai, Bhavani, Karungalpalayam, Kodumudi and enters Karur district. With the inflow at the reservoir continuing to be 1.15 lakh cusecs, and the discharge likely to be increased in a phased manner, revenue officials have issued alerts to people living near the river banks at Nerinjipettai, Bhavani, Karungalpalayam and Kodumudi. Officials have said that a warning was issued to the people using tom-toms and public address systems. They were asked to not enter the river for any purpose. “Since the discharge is likely to be over one lakh cusecs by the evening, schools and marriage halls that would serve as relief centres are being readied to accommodate flood-hit people”, officials said. Representatives from revenue, police and a few other departments have been closely monitoring the water flow in the river and have been issuing warnings to the people. The public has also been asked not to take selfie from bridges across the river. Fishermen have been cautioned as water flow will increase by evening.



