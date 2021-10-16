Flights diverted due to bad weather

A flight from Chennai to Coimbatore was diverted to Bengaluru due to heavy rain in the city on Saturday afternoon.

S. Senthil Valavan, director of Coimbatore International Airport, said that an Air India flight (AI 429) from Chennai to Coimbatore was diverted to Bengaluru due to bad weather and poor visibility at the Coimbatore airport when the flight was about to land here around 2.45 p.m. The flight later returned from Bengaluru and landed at Coimbatore at 4.40 p.m.

He said that another Air India flight from Mangaluru had to hold over Coimbatore for around one hour due to bad weather. The aircraft landed at 3.05 p.m.

Earlier on Saturday, two IndiGo flights were diverted from Cochin International Airport to Coimbatore after they could not land at the airport due to heavy rain.

Flight 6E 7964 from Hubballi to Kochi, landed at Coimbatore at 10.56 a.m. and a second flight, 6E 5313 from Mumbai to Kochi, landed at Coimbatore at 11.45 a.m. Both flights took off to Kochi at 12.45 p.m.