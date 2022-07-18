Five-year-old sniffer dog dies in Coimbatore

Five-year-old sniffer dog, Diana, which was serving in the sniffer squad of the city police for the past five years died here on Monday. The dog was admitted in to the squad in 2018 after a training of six months. Diana helped in identifying the locations of drug peddlers across the city, a press release said.

The dog was first admitted at the multi-speciality veterinary hospital here over kidney-related complications. Later, it was referred to the Madras Veterinary College and Hospital, Vepery for further treatment.

Diarrhoea control drive launched

TIRUPPUR

Tiruppur district administration has launched a two-week diarrhoea control drive from July 18 to 30. Collector S. Vineeth inaugurated the drive at the Collectorate on Monday.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has organised this drive across the State to reduce the death of children aged less than five due to diarrhoea.

In Tiruppur, a total of 2,21,689 children under the age of five would be supplemented with oral rehydration therapy (ORS) liquids and zinc tablets.

The district administration has requested people to avail these facilities at the nearest anganwadi centres, health sub-centres, primary health centres and government hospitals.

Grievance day for differently-abled

TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur district administration has planned to conduct a special grievance day for differently abled persons.

According to a press release, the grievance day will be held at 12 noon on July 22 at the Collectorate. Differently-abled people can submit their petitions directly to the Collector, the release said.