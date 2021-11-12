Five-year-old boy dies in wall collapse, four injured in Salem

Collector tells officials to shift vulnerable families to safer places

A five-year-old boy died when a tiled house near Veeranam here collapsed due to incessant rain in the district on Friday. Five others in the house suffered injuries and are admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as R. Sabarinath. During the early hours of Friday, one of the walls of the house and the roof collapsed when the residents were sleeping. Sabarinath’s father Ramasami and relatives Ezhumalai, Kaliyammal, Mariappan and Buvana suffered injuries.

Collector S. Karmegham, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, DMK MLA R.Rajendran and Salem MP S.R. Parthibhan visited the spot and the injured persons at the hospital. The Collector asked officials to shift other vulnerable families living in the area to safer places.

The district administration announced holiday for schools in the district on Friday following the rain. An average rainfall of 23.35 mm was recorded in the district on Friday - the highest in Yercaud (72 mm) and the lowest at Veeraganur (4 mm).

The Collector advised the public not to go near water bodies and electric posts. The public could contact helpline number 1077 in case of emergency, he said.