Five panchayat unions in Krishnagiri to go to polls in first phase

As five panchayat unions are poised to go to polls for the rural local bodies on Friday, campaigning in Mathur, Uthangarai, Kaveripattinam, Hosur, and Thally came to a close on Wednesday evening.

These unions will go to polls in Phase I of the local body elections; while the panchayat unions of Krishnagiri, Bargur, Shoolagiri, Vepanapalli, and Kelamangalam will go to polls on December 30 in Phase II elections.

The local body polls will lead to the election of candidates for the 23 district panchayat wards; 221 panchayat union wards; 333 village panchayats and 3,009 villlage panchayat wards filling up 3,586 posts in the various local bodies governing rural areas.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadhar reviewed arrangements and the deployments here at the campus of the SP’s office.

DHARMAPURI

Campaigning came to a close for the rural local body polls for five panchayat unions that will go to vote on Friday.

Five panchayat unions of Dharmapuri, Harur, Kadathur, Nallampalli and Paapireddipatti will go to polls in Phase I .

The remaining five panchayat unions of Eriyur, Karimangalam, Morappur, Palacode, and Pennagaram will go to polls on December 30.

Local bodies will go to polls in two phases to elect candidates for the posts of the district panchayat ward member, panchayat union ward member, village panchayat president, ad village panchayat ward member.

In Dharmapuri, 5,84,610 voters are expected to cast their votes in Phase I. The voters will include 2,88,037 women, 2,96,475 men and 98 transgenders.

In Phase II, 4,57,662 voters including 2,21,205 women, 2,36,439 men and 18 transgenders are expected to cast their votes.

T.P. Rajesh, Additional Commissioner of Industries and Commerce, who has been appointed as the election observer for the local body polls may be reached on 63801 14501.