Five killed in accident at Krishnagiri

A tractor carrying 12 labourers was heading towards Dekota village in Andhra Pradesh, when a Bengaluru-bound omni bus from Sivakasi hit the tractor.

February 23, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Five labourers from Dharmapuri killed in a collision between a tractor and a luxury bus in Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri on February 23, 2023. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five persons, including a three-month-old infant, were killed and seven persons grievously injured in a collision between a tractor and a bus at Kaveripattinam on Thursday.

The victims were from Savulur village in Noolahalli taluk of Dharmapuri and were enroute for farm work to Andhra Pradesh on a tractor. 

The tractor carrying 12 persons, including the infant from Savulur village, was headed to Dekota village in Andhra Pradesh for farm work, when a Bengaluru-bound omni bus from Sivakasi hit the tractor.

According to the police, the victims were Muthu, Malli, Munusamy, Vasanthi, and the infant. 

Some of the injured passengers were taken to Krishnagiri government medical college hospital while others were sent to the Upgraded Primary Health Center at Kaveripattinam. The Kaveripattinam police have registered a case.

