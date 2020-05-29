Five held for realtor’s murder

The Namakkal district police on Thursday arrested five persons in connection with a murder that took place in 2018.
According to police, on December 7, 2018, an unidentified man was found dead near Trichy Road here. The deceased was later identified as Shanmugham, a realtor.
Shanmugam’s wife Mythili had lodged a complaint with the Mohanur police stating that her husband was missing from December 5, 2018. Mohanur police were investigating the case.
On Thursday, police arrested D. Ganesan, J. Rajamurugan, R. Boobathi, Rubandoss, Ramachandran- all from Tiruchi - during vehicle checks at Mohanur check post.
According to police, the accused confessed that they murdered Shanmugham over business rivalry.
Police also seized a car that was used for the crime. The accused were remanded in custody.
