Five held for murdering worker

The police on Thursday arrested five persons who were involved in the murder of a worker while search is on for eight others.

V. Nagaraj (22) of Surampatti Valasu, a construction worker, was found murdered at a land located along the Kalingarayan Canal in Karungalapalayam on January 27. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the murder could have taken place during a drunken brawl.

On Wednesday, during vehicle check, the police intercepted a car in which five persons were travelling. As they gave suspicious answers, they were taken to the police station.

They were identified as M. Madhan (27), S. Vigneswaran (24), M. Vigneshkumar (23), S. Dinesh (22) and M. Dileep Kumar (23).

During inquiry, Madhan, the key accused, told the police that he was running a financial company and Nagaraj had sought money from him and he refused. Angered by this, Nagaraj had planned to murder him. Hence, Madhan asked Nagaraj to come near the canal and he along with his 12 friends hacked Nagaraj to death.