Five feared buried under debris of building in Coimbatore

City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said that the police and the Fire and Rescue Services Personnel were trying to trace those trapped under the debris

At least five persons were feared buried under the debris of a three-storeyed building that collapsed on Chetti Street in Coimbatore late on Sunday. The police said that the building in the congested Chetti Street collapsed around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Residents in the area with said that people were staying on the ground floor and the first floor of the building.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said that the police and the Fire and Rescue Services Personnel were trying to trace those trapped under the debris.

MLA Amman Arjunan who visited the place said that the building which collapsed was very old.

Rescue operations were underway at the place at the time of filing this report.

The police were yet to get a clear picture of the number of people who managed to escape from the building.