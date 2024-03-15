GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five additional polling centres set up in Krishnagiri

March 15, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K M Sarayu chairing an all-party meeting at the Krishnagiri Collectorate on Friday.

Collector K M Sarayu chairing an all-party meeting at the Krishnagiri Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

District Election Officer and Collector K.M. Sarayu chaired a consultative meeting on elections and on the rationalisation of candidate’s election expenditure at the Collectorate on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sarayu said, five additional polling centres have been created in compliance with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines for bifurcation of polling centres with voter population exceeding 1,500 voters.

Similarly, 48 polling centres have been shifted to new buildings in view of dilapidation or repair of old buildings. One polling centre has been renamed and accordingly correction has been made.

Therefore, Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency that has 1,883 polling centres, will now have 1,888 polling centres.

Also, the list of polling centres has been shared with the recognised political parties for their perusal and objections, if any.

The Collector also shared the expenditure list pegging the rationalised costs for each expenditure head to the political party representatives. The political parties may file their recommendations and objections within seven days, according to the administration.

