First 1,000 to link Aadhaar with Voter ID to get e-certificate in Coimbatore

The electoral officer of Coimbatore, along with the district administration, announced that e-certificates would be issued to the first 1,000 people who link their voter ID with their Aadhaar card.

The Election Commission of India started a drive on August 1 for electorates to voluntarily link their Aadhaar with Voter ID. This is optional and not mandatory, according to an ECI statement. Those willing must fill Form 6B and submit it to booth-level officers or via the app Voter Helpline App.

The district officials said the first thousand could apply and get the e-certificate from https://elections.tn.gov.in/getacertificate.