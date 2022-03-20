Fire in poultry farm near Coimbatore kills 8,500 chickens

Wilson Thomas March 20, 2022 12:54 IST

Around 8,500 chickens were charred to death after a fire broke out at a poultry farm near Annur in Coimbatore district late on Saturday. The Fire and Rescue Services said the fire was reported at a poultry farm that was run on the land belonging to C. Ganeshkumar at Ambothi village near Annur. The fire broke out at around 7.30 p.m. on Saturday and spread out fast due to wind and the sawdust that was laid on the floors of the sheds. A fire fighting unit from Annur fire station led by station office K. Balachandran rushed to the spot and doused the flames by 10.45 p.m. Various equipment and poultry feeds were also burnt in the fire, apart from around 8,500 chickens. The birds were around three-weeks old, said the Fire official. The Annur police have registered a case.



