Fire breaks out in cracker shop in Krishnagiri
Fire broke out in a cracker shop near Hosur on Sunday.
Vadivel of Krishnagiri district runs a crack shop at Vaishnavi Nagar near Bengaluru-Krishnagiri National Highway.
In the early hours of Sunday, fire broke out in Vadivel’s cracker shop.
On information, 30 firefighters in three fire tenders came to the spot and extinguished the fire after two hours. The Hosur police registered a case and are inquiring about the cause of the fire.
