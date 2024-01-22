Final electoral roll released for Dharmapuri

January 22, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

District Collector K. Shanthi released the final electoral roll for Dharmapuri in the presence of recognised political party representatives here on Monday. The district has registered a total of 12,42,825 voters here for the five Assembly segments. The total voter population includes 6,14,404 female voters, 6,28,262 male voters and 159 trans voters.

The final electoral roll includes 2,38.177 voters for Palacode assembly segment; 2,45,195 voters for Pennagaram constituency; 2,59,274 voters for Dharampuri constituency; 2,56,322 voters for Paapireddipatty constituency; and 2,43, 857 voters for Harur constituency.

The final list is displayed in all public offices. Eligible voters, who may have been missed out are invited to apply through the respective forms and seek their inclusion upto 10 days before the election date.